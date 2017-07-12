Baseball: Texas hooks Decatur’s Elder

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Last June, Bryce Elder teed off at the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament with thoughts of making a jump to playing college golf.

While the talented golfer was coming off a 24th-place finish in the 4A state tournament as a junior, his Decatur baseball coach Brian Tickell suggested he keep his options open and look at the possibility of pitching at the next level.

“Exactly a year later, I received the Texas offer,” Elder said.

Monday, the recent Decatur graduate and Wise County baseball MVP held a signing ceremony to celebrate his recent commitment to join the Longhorns’ tradition-rich baseball program.

Texas has won six national championships, including in 2002 and 2005.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Elder said. “It still hasn’t set in. It probably won’t until Aug. 20 when I get down there.

“Texas is where my brother went and is where I always wanted to go.”

Elder originally signed with Howard College, a junior college in Big Spring, earlier in the spring. Throughout a dominating senior season on the mound, Elder began to receive attention from multiple four-year schools.

Elder went 7-2 with a minuscule ERA of 0.603 in 69.2 innings. He threw a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs, while leading the Eagles to their second region finals appearance.

Against teams ranked in the top 10 in 4A – Argyle and Texarkana Pleasant Grove – Elder had three no decisions and allowed only two earned runs in 18-plus innings.

Elder joins a Texas squad that had eight pitchers drafted by major league teams last month.

He hopes to fill the void and earn an opportunity to take the mound as a freshman.

“The biggest deal will be velocity. If it can jump three to four mph and I can get some late life on the fastball, it would go a long way,” Elder said. “I also have to keep the ball low in the zone. If I can do all that, I have a good chance to get some innings.”