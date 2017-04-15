Baseball: Texans win sixth straight

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

The Northwest Texans took a two-game lead in the District 6-5A race with their sixth straight win Thursday.

Behind Hunter Brill’s eight-strikeout performance in five innings, the Texans beat Chisholm Trail 8-1 to move to 8-2 in district.

Brill limited Chisholm Trail to two hits and a run with two walks. Austin Whitelock and Bryson Wrobel threw two innings of scoreless relief.

Cayde Ward’s two-run double in the first inning jumpstarted the Texans’ offense.

Jarod Riggio remained hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.