Baseball: Texans take game one

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

Doger Gilliland’s RBI-single in the top of the second inning gave himself a lead. He protected it on the mound.

Working efficiently over seven innings, Gilliland held Colleyville Heritage to just a seventh-inning run while scattering seven hits in the Northwest Texans’ 5-1 victory in game one of the 5A Region I quarterfinal series at UT-Arlington.

Gilliland walked two and struck out two in his 86-pitch effort.

Northwest looked for the sweep Friday night. A third game, if necessary, is slated for noon Saturday.

After Gilliland’s single, Noah Baker followed with a run-scoring double to give the Texans a 2-0 lead.

The lead with the Texans added three insurance in the top of the seventh. Jarod Riggio and Cayde Ward had back-to-back RBI-singles. Riggio eventually scored on an error to send the Texans into the bottom of the seventh with a 5-0 lead.

Gilliland allowed a two-out, RBI-single before getting Bobby Witt to ground into a game-ending fielder’s choice.

Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-4 and scored a run for the Texans.