Baseball: Texans sweep away Birdville in two games

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

After scoring a come-from-behind win in the opening game of the series, the Northwest Texans’ offense made sure they would not have a stressful evening Friday night.

Northwest scored four runs in each of the first three innings on the way to the 12-1 victory in five innings, clinching the 5A Region I area series against Birdville.

Northwest moves on to the region quarterfinal to play Colleyville Heritage at UT-Arlington. Game one is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with game two at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The third game, if necessary, is slated for noon Saturday.

The Texans started fast with the first six runners reaching base. Cayde Ward tripled in the first two runs in the four-run bottom of the first.

Jacob Paytonjian doubled in a run to jumpstart the four-run second. Paytonjian finished with a pair of RBIs, going 3-for-3.

Jared Riggio also went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. He brought in a run to start the four-run third with a double.

The offense was more than enough for Northwest starter Hunter Brill, who held Birdville to an unearned run on a hit in three and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts and seven walks. Bryson Wrobel threw a scoreless one and one-third in relief, allowing a hit and striking out three.