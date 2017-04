By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

After getting a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Northwest’s Doger Gilliland and a pair of relievers made the lead hold up.

Gilliland struck out six and held Eaton to a run on five hits over six innings. Austin Whitelock and Hunter Brill worked a scoreless seventh in the 2-1 victory Tuesday.

The win clinched the 6-5A title for the Texans (22-9, 10-3).

Cayde Ward drove in Tanner Treadway with a sacrifice fly. Jacob Paytonjian made it 2-0 in the bottom of the first with a RBI-single.