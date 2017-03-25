Baseball: Texans, Riggio roll to victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

Jared Riggio hit a three-run tripe in the second and added a two-run single in the fifth as the Northwest Texans blasted Chisholm Trail 13-5 Tuesday.

Riggio was 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

Tanner Treadway also had two of the Texas’ 10 hits.

Northwest scored five in the second, two in the fifth and three in the fifth.

Cayde Ward closed the scoring for the Texans with a three-run homer to left field in the top of the seventh.

Doger Gilliland earned the win with five solid innings in relief. He allowed three runs – one earned – on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Northwest (14-7) moved to 2-1 in District 6-5A.

The Texans played host to Aledo Friday and will travel to Azle Tuesday.