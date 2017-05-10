Baseball: Texans knock off Denison

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

Taylor Treadway’s two-run single capped a four-run bottom of the sixth inning that sent the Northwest Texans to the second round of the playoffs.

The Texans knocked off Denison 11-7 to capture the 5A Region I bi-district title at home and advance to the area round.

Northwest will face Birdville with game one at Birdville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Game two is at Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest.

After falling behind 5-1, Northwest battled back with two runs in the third and three in the fourth. Cayde Ward’s two-run single in the fourth put Northwest up 6-5.

Denison tied the game at 7 in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs.

Tanner Treadway reached base on an error to the start the bottom half of the frame and scored on a double by Jarod Riggio.

Riggio, who went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, came home on an error before Taylor Treadway’s added the insurance runs.