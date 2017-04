By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

Doger Gilliland struck out 11 while holding Azle to one unearned run on five hits over seven innings Tuesday in Northwest’s 15-1 victory.

The Texans poured on 10 runs in their final two at-bats. Tayte Treadway hit a two-run double in the Texans’ four-run sixth.

Cayde Ward capped the scoring for the Texans, blasting a three-run homer in the seventh.

Warde went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Tanner Treadway and Jarod Riggio finished with three hits each.