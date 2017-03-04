Baseball: Teams adapt to pitching regulations

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Baseball

Wise County baseball coaches tested the waters with the new pitch-count guidelines last week with the start of the new season.

The University Interscholastic League adopted the new rule over the offseason that requires a day’s rest for pitchers after throwing more than 30 pitches. The standards additionally require two days rest between 46 and 65 pitches, three days for between 66 and 85 and four days for between 86 and 110.

The maximum number of pitches thrown is set at 110.

Local coaches have few issues with the new guidelines.

“The only challenge is getting the forms together at the end of the game,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “We are always under that number and always give that number of days rest.”

Tickell added that it was not an issue at the opening tournament even without two of the team’s top arms.

“We have half a dozen to eight guys that can throw,” Tickell said.

Bridgeport coach Ted Leps points out that no coaches want a kid to throw 110 pitches and said the rule is welcomed to educate players and parents.

“If you have a real competitive kid, you can tell them it’s for their safety,” Leps said. “One of the good things about the new rules is it makes parents aware going into summer and select leagues about the wear and tear on a young person’s arm.”

Even coaches at smaller schools with less pitchers available support the new rule.

“I’ve followed what they’ve given us,” said Boyd coach James Karcher.

Karcher said it won’t affect his varsity much but the limits will hamper his junior varsity because of a lack of arms.

The home team of the game must provide an official pitch counter. The pitch counter is not allowed in the dugout. Pitch counts will be verified at the conclusion of the game with a signature on a verification form. The district chairs are responsible for keeping the certification of the numbers.