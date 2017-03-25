Baseball: Strong start – Boyd freshman tosses gems to open district

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Boyd, Boyd Baseball

Standing on the mound, Boston McIntire exudes confidence.

Facing hitters two to three years his senior, the Boyd freshman expects to come out on top.

“I expect dominance when I’m on the mound. I expect to win even against good teams,” McIntire said.

Through two games in District 8-3A play against a pair of playoff teams from last year, the freshman has delivered. McIntire held defending league champion Bowie to two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts in a district opening win. He followed that performance by limiting Paradise to a run on five hits in the Yellowjackets’ 2-1 win Tuesday.

In two district games, McIntire is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts and just four walks.

“He goes out, competes and throws strikes,” said Boyd coach James Karcher. “At this level, if you do that you’ll be all right.”

He has continually peppered the strike zone. Overall in 30 innings, he’s walked 13 and hit two batters. McIntire has 27 strikeouts.

“I’ve always thrown a lot of strikes,” he said. “My goal is to pound the zone. That’s the biggest part of the game.”

The freshman has shown the ability to work all four of his pitches – two-seam and four-seam fastballs, slider and curve – in and around the strike zone. He’s also shown a lot of guile mixing up his pitches to keep hitters off balance.

“When I step on the mound, I want to throw a first-pitch strike,” McIntire said. “If I get ahead, I try to throw off-speed pitches instead of a fastball. I try to pitch backwards and throw off-speed pitches when they are expecting a fastball.”

McIntire’s father previously coached baseball at Western Hills in Fort Worth. He’s been around the game his entire life, playing competitively since he was 5.

While entering high school with a lot of experience, he’s credits fellow Boyd starter Spencer Pellegrini with helping him settle in. McIntire moved to Boyd in the fall.

“I’ve learned a lot from Spencer. He’s my biggest role model on the team,” McIntire said.

Along with pitching, McIntire is playing third base. Karcher said he has the versatility to play any position on the field, including catcher.

He feels the most comfortable on the hill.

“I feel strongest when I’m on the mound,” McIntire said.

The early results support that.