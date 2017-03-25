Baseball: Sanger blanks Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

Sanger starter Dayton Harkey struck out 12 in four and two-thirds scoreless innings Tuesday against the Bridgeport Bulls.

Sanger relievers Zane Walden and Erik Ly kept the shutout intact in an 8-0 victory over the Bulls.

Bridgeport (9-9, 0-1) managed six hits, including doubles by Corbin Bailey and Michael Cole, but couldn’t get a run across in the District 9-4A opener.

The Bulls only once got a runner to third.

Ethan Herschler went 2-for-3 for the Bulls.

Bridgeport starter Conner Holzer kept Sanger off the board until the top of the third when Dakota Hopson singled home the first of three runs in the frame. He drove home another run in the three-run fourth.

Holzer allowed seven runs – six earned – on 10 hits in three and two-thirds. Michael Young threw the final three and one-third, allowing an unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Bridgeport looked to rebound at home Friday against Decatur. The Bulls go to Krum Tuesday.