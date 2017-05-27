Baseball: Roth, Watson spur team on from behind the scenes

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

After throwing a gem Wednesday, Bryce Elder quickly referenced his pregrame work with bullpen catcher Ty Watson.

Fellow hurler Jaxon Terrell also mentioned Watson’s assistance after his complete game victory to close out the region quarterfinal.

“It’s a big role he plays,” Elder said. “Every game he’s there. He knows our routine. He knows as a pitcher what we like to do. That goes a long way in having good starts.”

Though rarely figuring into the box score, Watson and his fellow junior Braxton Roth have played critical roles behind the scenes for the Eagles in their march to the 4A Region II final.

“The nine guys on the field are not the only guys pulling that rope to get here,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell.

“We couldn’t do it without those two. They are willing to help in any area. Both are lively and always have a smile on their face.”

The two juniors have a combined eight plate appearances this season. Both last touched the field in the blowout victory over Dallas Pinkston in game two of the bi-district series.

But the lack of playing time doesn’t deter the two.

“Theses are our friends, and we’re here making memories with them and like to joke around with them,” Roth said. “We’re happy to help make them the best they can be.”

Watson added: “Everyone has a job to do in the dugout or on the field to make it run like a well-oiled machine.”

Roth pitches in where he can, chasing down foul balls to give teammates a rest or running out gloves to players at the end of innings.

“Basically it’s whatever I can do for the team,” Roth said.

Watson’s big role comes before the game, warming up the starting pitcher. He’s also on standby to work with relievers in the bullpen.

In the bullpen, he tries to keep things light.

“We try to have fun. Baseball is pretty stressful,” Watson said. “I try to have fun with them, but we get work done. We work on command and try hit spots while we’re in the bullpen. I try to compliment them after every pitch and tell them what to work on.”

During the game both are usually heard in the dugout trying to rally the team.

“We try to lead by example and yell a lot to get the other team off balance and try to get the signs,” Watson said.

While not knocking in runs or chasing down fly balls, their teammates appreciate the little things they do.

“They mean a lot. They do a great job keeping the energy high,” Elder said. “We feed off them.”