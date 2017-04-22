Baseball: Paradise stays close in 8-3A playoff race

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Will Reeves drove in three runs and Jace Essig added a pair of RBIs for the Paradise Panthers Tuesday in a 13-6 win over City View.

Bridger Skogberg went 2-for-4, doubling and scoring twice.

Paradise (12-11) stayed a game back of fourth place in District 8-3A, moving to 6-5 in the league.

BOYD 3, NOCONA 0

The Boyd Yellowjackets stayed in a tie atop District 8-3A Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Nocona.

Creighton Witt struck out 12 and allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings.

Baylor Manire went 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.

Boyd (13-15) entered Friday’s game at City View at 8-3 in district and in a three-way tie with Jacksboro and Holliday.

ALVORD 11, ERA 0

Tanner Petree struck out six and allowed three hits over five shutout innings Thursday in the Alvord Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over Era.

Tyler Machal drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Alvord (15-8) wrapped up third place in District 10-2A with the victory, improving to 8-4.

NORTHWEST 6, ALEDO 5

The Northwest Texans moved within a game of clinching the District 6-5A title with a 6-5 victory over Aledo Tuesday.

Cayde Ward’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh put the Texans in front. That followed Jack Schoeppey scoring on a passed ball to tie the score.

Northwest (21-8) went into Friday’s game with Azle with a chance to clinch the league title.

ARGYLE 11, BRIDGEPORT 2

Argyle plated four runs in the first and added seven in the third on the way to an 11-2 win over Bridgeport Tuesday.

The loss eliminated the Bulls from the 9-4A playoff race as they dropped to 2-7 in the district.

Jadon Maddux went 2-for-3.