SPORTS HEADLINES

Baseball: Paradise stays close in 8-3A playoff race

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017
Making a Strong Pitch

MAKING A STRONG PITCH – Paradise’s Marshall Payton hurls the ball toward the plate during the Panthers’ win over City View Tuesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Will Reeves drove in three runs and Jace Essig added a pair of RBIs for the Paradise Panthers Tuesday in a 13-6 win over City View.

Bridger Skogberg went 2-for-4, doubling and scoring twice.

Paradise (12-11) stayed a game back of fourth place in District 8-3A, moving to 6-5 in the league.

BOYD 3, NOCONA 0

The Boyd Yellowjackets stayed in a tie atop District 8-3A Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Nocona.

Creighton Witt struck out 12 and allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings.

Baylor Manire went 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.

Boyd (13-15) entered Friday’s game at City View at 8-3 in district and in a three-way tie with Jacksboro and Holliday.

ALVORD 11, ERA 0

Tanner Petree struck out six and allowed three hits over five shutout innings Thursday in the Alvord Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over Era.

Tyler Machal drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Alvord (15-8) wrapped up third place in District 10-2A with the victory, improving to 8-4.

NORTHWEST 6, ALEDO 5

The Northwest Texans moved within a game of clinching the District 6-5A title with a 6-5 victory over Aledo Tuesday.

Cayde Ward’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh put the Texans in front. That followed Jack Schoeppey scoring on a passed ball to tie the score.

Northwest (21-8) went into Friday’s game with Azle with a chance to clinch the league title.

ARGYLE 11, BRIDGEPORT 2

Argyle plated four runs in the first and added seven in the third on the way to an 11-2 win over Bridgeport Tuesday.

The loss eliminated the Bulls from the 9-4A playoff race as they dropped to 2-7 in the district.

Jadon Maddux went 2-for-3.


