Baseball: Paradise can’t solve Holliday’s Gravitt

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Paradise, Paradise Baseball

Holliday’s Grant Gravitt held Paradise scoreless on six hits in a 7-0 victory Friday.

Gravitt struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Brad Young had two of Paradise’s six hits against Gravitt.

Brysen Meyers allowed six runs – four earned – on eight hits in five and two-thirds innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Young threw an inning and one-third of relief, allowing an unearned run on a hit.

Paradise (10-10-1) fell to 4-4 in 8-3A and went into Tuesday’s game at Nocona in sixth place, but only a game back of the three-way tie for third between Henrietta, Bowie and Holliday. The Panthers go to district co-leader Boyd at 1:30 p.m. Friday.