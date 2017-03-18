Baseball: Panthers’ bats wake up against Nocona

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

The day after being shut out with one hit, the Paradise Panthers bounced back in a big way Wednesday.

Paradise piled up 11 hits, including Brad Young’s game-ending, two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth, in a 10-0 victory over Nocona.

“He threw me a fastball from the middle to the outside and I slapped it down the right side,” Young said.

“It was good to get the first [district] win. After yesterday, we needed to get this game.”

Paradise (7-7-1) evened its record in 8-3A at 1-1, heading into a showdown Tuesday at home with Boyd.

“I’m happy about where we’re at. We progressed from the last game,” said Paradise coach Nick Pike. “It was good to see the bats come alive.”

Paradise started early, scoring a pair of runs in the first on RBI-singles from Matt Whalen and Mitchell Sellars.

The Panthers added three more in the second with Jace Essig beating out an infield single to drive in a run and Whalen plating two with a single to left-center.

Whalen finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Paradise closed the game with a five-run fifth. Will Reeves, who had a team-high three hits, knocked in two with a double to left before Young closed the game with his triple.

Young picked up the win on the mound, striking out four with five walks and allowing three hits in four scoreless innings.

Marshall Payton worked a scoreless inning in relief.

The shutout followed Brysen Meyers’ strong six innings against Holliday in a 2-0 loss Tuesday. Meyers allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out five.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that can throw,” Young said. “We’ll be all right. We’ll get the job done.”