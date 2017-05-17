Baseball: Northwest reaches region quarters

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The Northwest Texans are in rare territory.

After sweeping away Birdville Friday, the Texans reached the Class 5A Region I quarterfinal. It’s the program’s first trip to the third round since 2006.

“We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had guys step up and play well,” said Northwest coach John Herrick. “They are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Northwest (26-9) takes on Colleyville Heritage in a best-of-three series starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UT-Arlington. Game two is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and game three, if necessary, at noon Saturday.

Northwest heads into the series on a five-game winning streak and as winners in 12 of its last 13 contests. After starting District 6-5A 2-2, the Texans’ lone loss was 10-6 to Azle on April 21.

“We had a few hiccups in the first half, but after that we came back and worked on fundamentals,” Herrick said. “Since the second round of district we’ve played well.”

Before that Herrick credits the team’s performance at the Flower Mound Marcus Tournament in early March as the starting point to the team’s success. The Texans went 3-3 at the tournament against a loaded field. Northwest beat No. 2 College Station 3-1 and split games with No. 4 Grapevine.

In the playoffs, the Texans’ pitchers have allowed 10 runs in three games. The Texans’ staff limited Birdville to just three runs in their series.

The Texans’ bullpen has been solid, providing six and one-third innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits.

“We’ve have big relief appearances from Hunter Brill, Bryson Wrobel and Austin Whitelock,” Herrick said.

Heritage is coming off a sweep of Wichita Falls Rider in the area round.

“They are a really good club,” Herrick said. “They have some good arms and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. It should be a good series.”