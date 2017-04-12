Baseball: Northwest pitchers toss one-hit shutout

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Hunter Brill, Austin Whitelock and Bryson Wrobel combined for a one-hit shutout in the Northwest Texans’ 7-0 victory over Saginaw.

Brill allowed one hit in four and two-thirds scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Whitelock struck out the only batter he faced. Wrobel fanned four in two hitless innings.

Northwest (18-8) won its fourth straight to move 6-2 in District 6-5A and a share of the league lead with Aledo. The Texans went to Boswell Tuesday and will play Chisholm Trail at home Thursday.

Northwest broke the game open with a four-run sixth that Cayde Ward started with a RBI-single that brought home Jared Riggio.

Riggio and Ward each went 2-for-4. Riggio scored three runs.