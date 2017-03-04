By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

The Decatur Eagles reached No. 4 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 4A poll this week after starting the season 4-1 at the North Texas Tournament of Champions.

Decatur picked up wins over Arlington Heights (2-1), Wichita Falls (12-0), Princeton (8-5) and Stephenville (12-0) before falling to Trimble Tech (4-0) in the tournament finale.

“Thursday and Friday we played well,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “We had a good display on the bump. We swung the bat well, especially against Stephenville. We had a good series against them last year and we were excited about playing them.”

Beau Bedford tossed a no-hitter against Wichita Falls, striking out six in four innings.

“Beau threw the ball well and was hitting his spots,” Tickell said.

Derek Potts went 9-for-13 in five games at the plate.

The Eagles started the Bowie Tournament Thursday, falling to Peaster 1-0.

The Eagles rebounded with a 14-0 victory over Godley in which Bryce Elder made his season debut on the mound, striking out eight and allowing two hits in four innings. Bedford hit a triple and knocked in three.

Eddie Fernandez drove in two in a 12-4 win over Paradise.