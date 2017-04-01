Baseball: Krum silences Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

Through three games in District 9-4A play, the Bridgeport Bulls have not been able to push across a run.

Krum shut out the Bulls 5-0 Tuesday to drop them 0-3 in district.

Bridgeport (9-11) managed only three hits off Krum starter Tanner Dieleman, who struck out four in six innings.

Zane Morrow hit a two-out double for the Bulls in the fifth but was stranded at second.

Conner Holzer took the loss, allowing five runs – three earned – on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Krum pushed across two runs in the bottom of the second after a two-out error by the Bulls. Krum added a run in the third and two in sixth after back-to-back doubles by Trey Smith and Cole Lee.

Bridgeport faced No. 2 Argyle Friday and will travel to Gainesville Tuesday.