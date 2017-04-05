Baseball: Krum hands Eagles first 9-4A loss

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

Krum’s Tristain Flanagan silenced the Decatur Eagles’ bats Friday.

Flanagan struck out 11 and held Decatur to an unearned run on two hits in the Bobcats’ 2-1 victory over the seventh-ranked Eagles.

The loss dropped Decatur (16-6) from its spot alone atop 9-4A. The Eagles went into Tuesday’s game with Sanger in a four-way tie for the league lead with Argyle, Krum and Sanger at 3-1.

Tyler Ticknor and Jaxon Terrell managed Decatur’s only two hits.

Decatur took a 1-0 lead in the fourth after Derek Potts was hit by a pitch and stole second and third. He came home on an error.

Krum answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out error.

The Bobcats took the lead in the fifth with a pair of singles followed by a second Decatur error.

Bryce Elder suffered the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits in six innings. He struck out six.

Decatur bounced back with a non-district win Saturday over Graham, 7-3.

Ben Crofford doubled and drove in three runs.

The Eagles scored four in the first inning, including Logan Mitchell’s single.