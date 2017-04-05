SPORTS HEADLINES

Baseball: Krum hands Eagles first 9-4A loss

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Making a Pitch

MAKING A PITCH – Decatur’s Bryce Elder throws a pitch during the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Krum Friday. Messenger photo by Mack Thweatt

Krum’s Tristain Flanagan silenced the Decatur Eagles’ bats Friday.

Flanagan struck out 11 and held Decatur to an unearned run on two hits in the Bobcats’ 2-1 victory over the seventh-ranked Eagles.

The loss dropped Decatur (16-6) from its spot alone atop 9-4A. The Eagles went into Tuesday’s game with Sanger in a four-way tie for the league lead with Argyle, Krum and Sanger at 3-1.

Tyler Ticknor and Jaxon Terrell managed Decatur’s only two hits.

Decatur took a 1-0 lead in the fourth after Derek Potts was hit by a pitch and stole second and third. He came home on an error.

Krum answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out error.

The Bobcats took the lead in the fifth with a pair of singles followed by a second Decatur error.

Bryce Elder suffered the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits in six innings. He struck out six.

Decatur bounced back with a non-district win Saturday over Graham, 7-3.

Ben Crofford doubled and drove in three runs.

The Eagles scored four in the first inning, including Logan Mitchell’s single.


