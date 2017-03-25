Baseball: Hurler paces Yellowjackets past Panthers

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Boyd starter Boston McIntire turned in a second consecutive gem Tuesday.

McIntire, who held Bowie to two runs in the 8-3A opener, limited Paradise to a run on five hits over seven innings in a 2-1 victory.

McIntire struck out four and walked one.

Boyd improved to 2-1 in District 8-3A.

Paradise fell to 1-2.

Despite the strong performance from McIntire, the game was tied at 1 going into the top of the seventh.

Dylan Couture’s sacrifice fly in the seventh brought home Alex Booth with the go-ahead run.

Couture finished 2-for-2.

Bryson Meyers gave Paradise six strong innings allowing a run – none earned – on three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Marshall Payton took the loss allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning of work.