Baseball: Hornets slam Dragons

Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Chico, Chico Baseball

The second-ranked Muenster Hornets showed little mercy on the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

Muenster piled up 14 runs in the first two innings on the way to a 22-3 win in five innings over the Chico Dragons.

Chico (4-9-1) dropped to 1-5 in District 10-2A.

Clay Stevens hit a lead-off homer for the Hornets in the bottom of the first. It was one of two homers for Muenster. Carson Cheaney hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Sawyer Sanders drove in five runs for Muenster, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

The Dragons scored all three of their runs in the third. Jerod Blanks doubled in a run. Cameron Weatherly forced in a run with a walk. The Dragons added the third run on a passed ball.

Chico looked to rebound Friday at Era. The Dragons play host to Valley View Tuesday.