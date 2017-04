By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

The Boyd Yellowjackets couldn’t solve Holliday pitchers Ross Todd and John Dyes Tuesday in a 3-0 loss.

Boyd (11-15) managed only a Spencer Pellegrini hit in the loss that dropped it into a five-way tie in 8-3A at 6-3.

Boston McIntire limited Holliday to three runs – one earned – on four hits in five and two-thirds innings. He struck out four.