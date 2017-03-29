Baseball: Hicks no-hits Bridgeport – Decatur lefty strikes out 13 in six innings

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Decatur’s Wilson Hicks added another highlight to an already memorable sophomore year Friday night.

Hicks tossed his first career no-hitter, striking out 13 in the Decatur Eagles’ 10-0 victory over the rival Bridgeport Bulls.

The no-hitter followed Hicks’ seven-touchdown performance in his first career start at quarterback for the Eagles in football and a 30-point night on the basketball court against Krum in Decatur’s home finale.

“It’s been an exciting year,” Hicks said. “I look forward to the next couple of years.

“[The no-hitter] is definitely top three – especially against a rival like that.”

Hicks burst on the scene for the Eagles last postseason with a six-hit, one-run gem in the area-series clinching victory over Stephenville in his first varsity start. Hicks made three appearances in the playoffs last year allowing five runs on 10 hits in 10 innings of work.

He rejoined the baseball team after the basketball team’s run to the region quarterfinals. He entered Friday with 10 innings of work as he worked to stretch out.

“It’s taken a while to get my arm back in shape,” Hicks said. “I threw 85 pitches and felt great.”

Making his first district start, the left-hander was dominating from the start, striking out the first two batters he faced.

“I had a lot of confidence and knew my defense would make plays behind me,” Hicks said. “I knew if I threw strikes we’d be good.

“I was able to throw the changeup, cutter and curve for strikes. Everything worked. It’s all about hitting spots.”

The only blemishes on Hicks’ near-perfect night came in the second when he hit Bridgeport’s Jake Martinez.

Ethan Herschler also reached base on a dropped third strike in the fourth.

Hicks retired the final eight in order, including a strikeout of Hayden Sutherland to end the game in the sixth inning.

“He was throwing four pitches for strikes and his curveball was breaking more than usual,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell about the performance.

After the gem, Hicks lowered his ERA to 0.44 in 16 innings. He has 19 strikeouts and five walks.

The Eagles’ offense gave Hicks plenty of run support.

Decatur grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second and broke the game open with a four-run fourth that Tyler Ticknor got rolling with a two-run single.

Ticknor doubled in a run during Decatur’s five-run sixth. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Trey Penny and Eddie Fernandez drove in a pair of runs each.