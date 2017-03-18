Baseball: Errors prove costly in Boyd loss

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Facing Holliday’s formidable lineup, Boyd’s Spencer Pellegrini kept the Yellowjackets tied through four innings.

But the extra chances created by eight Boyd errors proved too much for Pellegrini and the Yellowjackets to overcome. Holliday pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth on the way to a 4-1 victory at Yellowjacket Field Friday.

“It was one of those days that we have to bounce back from and go to Paradise Tuesday and play better with no errors,” Pellegrini said.

Pellegrini allowed only one earned run among four against him in six innings of work. He struck out seven, walked two and gave up eight hits in 102 pitches.

“When you’ve got to make four to five outs per inning it’s tough,” said Boyd coach James Karcher. “Especially with the pitch count [rules], there’s not much you can do about it when you keep giving opportunities.”

Boyd (6-13-1) fell to 1-1 in 8-3A. The Yellowjackets beat Bowie 7-2 in the league opener Tuesday.

“Our district is pretty balanced. It’s going to be a battle every night,” Karcher said.

Boyd’s bats were silent against Holliday’s trio of pitchers Grant Gravitt, Brendan Toulan and Ross Todd. The three hurlers held the Yellowjackets to just two hits.

Boyd turned a lead-off double by Pellegrini and then a double by Dylan Couture into a first-inning run to tie the game at 1.

The score remained there until the top of the fifth when Holliday turned a double and a pair of singles around a Boyd error into two runs.

“I got a little in my head and didn’t spot the ball where I needed,” Pellegrini said.