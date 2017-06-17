Baseball: Elder garners pitching honor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Decatur ace Bryce Elder tossed a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs on the way to guiding the Eagles to the Class 4A Region II final.

Elder posted an ERA of 0.603 in 69.2 innings with a 7-2 record and three saves. He struck out 97 and walked just 27. The senior earned 9-4A’s Pitcher of the Year.

Elder was one of eight Eagles to receive league recognition. Four Bridgeport players were recognized.

Decatur shortstop Derek Potts took the top defensive award. He posted a .931 fielding percentage with seven errors on 102 chances. He batted .361 with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .910 and 17 RBIs.

Decatur second baseman Trey Penny shared the utility player honor with Argyle’s Chad Ricker. Penny drove in 23 runs and hit .276.

Decatur pitcher Wilson Hicks, catcher Tucker DuBois, infielder Jaxon Terrell and outfielder Tyler Ticknor made the first team.

Hicks went 7-2 with a 1.057 ERA. He struck out 55 and walked 22. He batted .273 with a 14 RBIs. DuBois batted .303 with 15 RBIs. Behind the plate, he threw out 19 of 46 runners. Terrell knocked in 18 runs. From the leadoff spot, Ticknor hit .304 and scored 38 runs with 42 steals.

Bridgeport’s Ethan Herschler joined the first team, hitting .400 with 22 RBIs.

Bridgeport pitcher Colton Waters, infielder Hayden Sutherland and outfielder Jadon Maddux made the second team with Decatur outfielder Beau Bedford.

TREDAWAY EARNS MVP

Tanner Tredaway hit .474, while driving in 20 runs and scoring 49 for the 6-5A champion Northwest Texans.

Tredaway earned the league’s MVP award.

He was one of six Texans recognized.

Northwest ace Doger Gilliland secured Pitcher of the Year, posting a 9-1 record with a 1.27 ERA.

Cayde Ward was the designated hitter for the league after batting .343 with 42 RBIs.

John Herrick garnered Coach of the Year, leading the Texans to a 27-11 record, the district title and the region quarterfinal.

Northwest pitcher Hunter Brill, infielder Jarod Riggio, outfielder Garrett Barnes and catcher Tayte Tredaway made the first team. Brill went 7-3 with two saves and posted a 2.12 ERA with a team-best 74 strikeouts. Riggio hit .393, scoring 40 runs and driving in 28.

PELLIGRINI TAKES PITCHING AWARD

Boyd senior Spencer Pelligrini struck out 84 and recorded a 1.27 ERA for the Yellowjackets.

The numbers earned him 8-3A Pitcher of the Year.

Pellegrini also hit .376 as the Yellowjackets’ leadoff hitter.

Four other Boyd players earned league honors. Paradise put four players on the 8-3A team.

Boyd outfielder Baylor Manire and Paradise outfielder Brad Young made the first team. Paradise catcher Patrick Dorado was a first-team selection as a utility player.

Manire hit .238 and drove in 21 runs. Young hit .301 with 20 RBIs. Dorado scored 26 runs and knocked in 14.

Boyd freshman pitcher Boston McIntire, catcher Jerrit Rawlings and designated hitter Dylan Couture made the second team along with Paradise pitcher Brysen Meyers and outfielder Jace Essig.

WEATHERLY NAMED TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYER

Chico senior Cameron Weatherly battered opposing pitching, hitting .512 and posting an OPS of 1.540 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Weatherly earned District 10-2A’s Offensive MVP.

Weatherly was one of two Chico all-district selections. Alvord landed four league picks.

Alvord ace Clay Baker, catcher Ryan Bartholomew and first baseman Connor Patterson made the first team. Baker struck out 93 and recorded a ERA of 0.918. He also hit .357 with 24 RBIs. Bartholomew hit .291 with 19 RBIs. Patterson batted .500 with an OPS of 1.22.

Chico’s Jerod Blanks joined the first team infield after hitting .500 with 12 RBIs.

Alvord’s Kaleb Krejcarek made the second team as an outfielder.

6-5A

MVP: Tanner Tredaway, Northwest

PITCHERS OF THE YEAR: Doger Gilliland, Northwest; Bryson Hill, Saginaw

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colby Seltzer, Eaton

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Powell, Chisholm Trail

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Ryan Lehr, Azle; Nathan Fingar, Aledo

SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: Brock Weber, Eaton

UTILITY PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Brenden Woods, Chisholm Trail; Christian Cagigal, Brewer

DESIGNATED HITTER: Cayde Ward, Northwest

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Herrick, Northwest

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Zane Whiteside, Brewer; Hunter Brill, Northwest; J.J. Lundquist, Boswell; Riley Taylor, Eaton; Josh Garza, Chisholm Trail; Kannon Brown, Aledo

Infielders: Nick Deathridge, Brewer; Hunter Rosson, Aledo; Jarod Riggio, Northwest; Sean Klein, Eaton; Chris Delgado, Boswell

Outfielders: Adrian Pena, Brewer; Garrett Barnes, Northwest; Cade Windquest, Eaton; Garrison Berkley, Aledo; Jesse Dehoyos, Boswell

Catcher: Tayte Tredaway, Northwest

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Gabe Kurtzhals, Boswell; Jarod Seals, Eaton; Jake Garza, Chisholm Trail; Trevor Bruno, Aledo; Brendan Martin, Chisholm Trail

Infielders: Brenden Cowley, Brewer; Brady Thorton, Saginaw; Hunter Harp, Boswell; Malek Bolin, Chisholm Trail

Outfielders: Jonathan Cano, Saginaw; Caden Jarvis, Aledo; Jake Mueller, Boswell; Rudy Garza, Chisholm Trail; Christian Morales, Azle

Catchers: Kyler Strode, Brewer; Gehrig Mosiello, Aledo

9-4A

MVP: Connor Mushinski, senior, Argyle

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Bryce Elder, senior, Decatur

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dillon Carter, sophomore, Argyle

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derek Potts, senior, Decatur

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Sean Bolin, sophomore, Argyle; Katz Higa, junior, Sanger

UTILITY PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Trey Penny, senior, Decatur; Chad Ricker, sophomore, Argyle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ricky Griffin, Argyle

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Wilson Hicks, sophomore, Decatur; Tristen Flanagan, junior, Krum; Dayton Harkey, junior, Sanger; Brett Lundy, senior, Argyle; Hayden Clearman, sophomore, Argyle

Catcher: Tucker DuBois, senior, Decatur

Infield: Cole Lee, sophomore, Krum; Brenden Dixon, sophomore, Argyle; Gage Campbell, junior, Argyle; Ethan Herschler, junior, Bridgeport; Eddie Fernandez, freshman, Decatur; Jaxon Terrell, senior, Decatur

Outfield: Tyler Ticknor, senior, Decatur; Julien Ly, senior, Sanger; Watson Timmons, senior, Argyle; Chase Tower, junior, Krum; Luke Pennington, junior, Sanger

Designated hitter: Bryson Hudgens, junior, Argyle

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Ford Uranga, senior, Argyle; Colton Waters, junior, Bridgeport; Dylan Burnett, sophomore, Gainesville; Tanner Dieleman, freshman, Krum; Bryson Bell, senior, Sanger

Catchers: Drake Sparks, freshman, Gainesville; Chris Loucks, senior, Krum; Brock Howard, sophomore, Sanger

Infield: Seth Green, senior, Argyle; Hayden Sutherland, senior, Bridgeport; Hunter Turbeville, senior, Gainesville; Brooks Garrett, sophomore, Krum; Clay Webster, junior, Sanger; Griffyn Welborn, junior, Sanger

Outfield: Jadon Maddux, freshman, Bridgeport; Beau Bedford, sophomore, Decatur; Ja’Haud Spencer, senior, Gainesville; Erick Ly, sophomore, Sanger

Designated hitter: Dakota Hopson, senior, Sanger

8-3A

MVP: Clay Botello, Jacksboro

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ross Todd, Holliday

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kandon Bennett, Henrietta

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Heston Tole, Bowie

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Pellegrini, Boyd

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Blake Belcher, Jacksboro; Chris Simmons, City View

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Grant Gravitt, Holliday; Ty Kennedy, Jacksboro

Catcher: Hunter Drennan, Jacksboro

First base: Payton Laake, Jacksboro

Second base: Lathon Lowrance, Jacksboro

Third base: Logan Kelsey, Henrietta

Short stop: Luke Dixon, Jacksboro

Outfield: Baylor Manire, Boyd; Jayson Nixon, Henrietta; Zack Gowen, Holliday; Tyler Harmonson, Jacksboro; Brad Young, Paradise

Utility: Jeremy James, Nocona; Patrick Dorado, Paradise

Designated hitter: John Dyes, Holliday

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Boston McIntire, Boyd; Brysen Meyers, Paradise

Catchers: Pete Cunningham, Bowie; Jerrit Rawlings, Boyd

First base: Payton Price, Bowie

Second base: Blake Gray, Holliday

Third base: Jackson Merrick, City View

Short stop: Owen Bremseth, Holliday

Outfeld: Zack West, Henrietta; Tray Henderson, Holliday; Logan Barnes, Nocona; Jose Ogeda, Nocona; Mikey Passariello, Paradise; Jace Essig, Paradise

Utility: Gabe Allen, Bowie; Brendan Toulan, Holliday

Designated hitters: Dylan Couture, Boyd; Devon Holcomb, City View

10-2A

MVP: Carson Cheaney, junior, Muenster

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Yancey Otto, senior, Lindsay

OFFENSIVE MVP: Cameron Weatherly, senior, Chico

CO-DEFENSIVE MVP: Kyle Hermes, senior, Lindsay; Blayne Jones, senior, Muenster

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Rodney Bowden, sophomore, Era

COACHING STAFF: Muenster

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Parker McGrew, sophomore, Muenster; Cameron Watkins, senior, Collinsville; Clay Baker, senior, Alvord

Catcher: Ryan Bartholomew, senior, Alvord; Logan Wann, senior, Lindsay

First base: Connor Patterson, senior, Alvord

Middle infield: Clay Stevens, junior, Muenster; Jerod Blanks, senior, Chico; Will Koberick, senior, Tioga

Third base: Brennan Binder, senior, Muenster

Outfield: Hunter Brewer, senior, Collinsville; Josh Wallace, junior, Lindsay; Kagen Danglemayr, junior, Muenster; Carson Trubenbach, junior, Muenster; Travis Price, senior, Tioga

Utility: Logan Scott, junior, Tioga; Kinzey Turbeville, senior, Lindsay

Designated hitter: Sawyer Sanders, senior, Muenster

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Christian McMurry, freshman, Valley View; Samuel Jenkins, senior, Collinsville

Catcher: Hunter Looper, junior, Era

First base: Brandon Sicking, junior, Muenster; Cale Kasson, sophomore, Valley View

Middle infield: Garrett Vannoy, sophomore, Collinsville; Dawson Anderle, senior, Lindsay; Connor Thompson, freshman, Saint Jo; Leo Becerra, junior, Tioga

Third base: Corby Riley, sophomore, Collinsville; Yancy Klohn, junior, Tioga

Outfield: Kaleb Krejcarek, senior, Alvord; Gustavo Romo, sophomore, Collinsville; Clint Epperson, freshman, Valley View

Utility: John Michael Fuhrmann, senior, Lindsay

HONORABLE MENTION

Chico: Kolton Forbus, junior; Bailey Umphress, junior