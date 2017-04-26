Baseball: Eagles wait for playoffs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

The Decatur Eagles will head into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. They will just have to wait nearly two weeks for the postseason.

With Trey Penny’s two-run double capping a six-run top of the fifth inning, the Eagles closed out District 9-4A play with a 10-0 drumming of Sanger in the regular season finale Friday.

Decatur finished tied for second with Sanger at 7-3 in the league. Sanger won a pair of coin flips and took the league’s second seed going to the playoffs. Decatur will be the third seed out of 9-4A and will play 10-4A’s second seed – Wilmer-Hutchins or Dallas Pinkston – in the bi-district round of the playoffs May 4-6.

No time or site have been announced for bi-district game or series.

With the long layoff between the regular season and the playoffs, Decatur planned to play an intersquad game Monday and will hold a second one Wednesday with its top two starters going against each of Bryce Elder and Wilson Hicks.

“This is a competitive group and you don’t have to dangle a carrot in front of them to give all they have,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell.

Decatur won its final four games after dropping three straight district games to Krum (2-1), Sanger (3-2) and Argyle (2-1) by a combined three runs.

“We lost those close games when we weren’t getting those timely hits,” Tickell said. “But the kids were relentless. They came back and won four straight.”

Pitching remained strong throughout district. Outside of the 16-6 win over Gainesville in the first half of district, Decatur pitchers never allowed more than three runs.

Elder shut out Sanger in five innings, allowing three hits and striking out four with two walks.

The offense provided a pair of runs in the first inning with Jaxon Terrell’s groundout and Beau Bedford’s single.

Bedford doubled in the fourth and came home on Eddie Fernandez’ single.

Bedford went 2-for-2. Penny and Derek Potts finished with a pair of hits each.