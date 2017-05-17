Baseball: Eagles return to third round – Elder earns save to clinch series

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

In the top of the sixth inning Saturday, Decatur coach Brian Tickell walked down to check on Bryce Elder warming in the bullpen.

Coming off back-to-back no-hitters, the senior ace told his coach to put him into the one-run game. Tickell complied, and Elder mowed down the only Melissa hitter he faced in the sixth on three pitches. Featuring an electric fastball, Elder struck out the first two batters in the seventh before getting a weak groundball to second to end Decatur’s 4-3 victory in the 4A Region II area-round, series-clinching third game at Argyle.

“I went out to the bullpen and felt better than I thought I would,” Elder said. “[Trainer] Kam [Phillips] and I worked on my arm this morning. I felt good. In the sixth inning, I thought why not just go in right now.

“Adrenaline goes a long way,” he added. “I was excited to go in. All we needed was to be one run up. We got it done. It was not the prettiest win, but it’s a win.”

With Elder picking up a win and the save in the series, the Eagles return to the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season. Decatur will face Sanger in a region quarterfinal series, starting Thursday in Argyle.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Elder said. “It’s not going to be easy. If we play well, we’ll be fine.”

Before Elder came in, Decatur sophomore Wilson Hicks battled through early control issues to keep the Eagles in the game. After issuing a pair of walks and hitting a batter to load the bases to start the game, Hicks limited the damage to a pair of runs in the first. He allowed just one more run on one hit before exiting in the sixth inning.

Hicks was charged with three runs on one hit and six walks over five and two-thirds. He struck out three in earning the series-clinching victory in the area round for a second straight year.

“Wilson did a heck of a job today,” Tickell said. “He struggled to find the strike zone the first inning or so, but settled in and got them off balance. He was able to throw his change-up over for a strike.”

With two outs in the sixth, Tickell brought in Elder, who threw 80 pitches in Thursday’s six no-hit innings against Melissa. He needed just 16 to retire all four batters he faced Saturday.

“When he was in the bullpen, I only wanted to go to him the last thing and only if necessary,” Tickell said. “I went down there to talk to him and he told me, ‘Coach put me in right now.’ He was ready to go and said he felt great. I trust what he says. I’m going to go to my guy. He’s been our guy the last three years and we’re going to go to him to finish it up. You could look out there and tell he wanted it.”

Decatur gave Elder a lead to protect with a two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth that started with an infield single and stolen base by Tyler Ticknor. A walk and another infield single allowed the Eagles to load the bases and then tie the game on Hicks’ walk. Jaxon Terrell put Decatur up with a sacrifice fly to left to score Trey Penny.

“We didn’t give in to them. We kept battling at the plate and got [Melissa starter Adam Davis’] pitch count up there,” Tickell said.

“You’ve just got to win on Saturday. You win on Saturday, you advance. We just battled. That’s the only way to say it.”