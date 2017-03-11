Baseball: Eagles pile up steals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

In the Decatur Eagles’ 9-2 start to the season, opposing pitchers and catchers have found no answer for their running game.

After picking up four steals in a 3-2 win over Grandview Thursday in the opening game of the Brock Tournament, the Eagles have piled up 76 stolen bases on the year.

Decatur picked up 37 stolen bases at the Bowie Tournament.

“The kids have a goal of 175,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell.

Tickell pointed out that he has several guys that are threats to run on the basepaths, including Tyler Ticknor, Alec Uselton, Beau Bedford and Derek Potts.

The stolen bases highlights the Eagles’ emphasis on offense – on-base percentage, RBIs and runs scored.

“Those are the three things we look at,” Tickell said.

The Eagles continue to get strong pitching. In his second outing of the season Bryce Elder struck out seven in five innings against Grandview and allowed two runs.

Wilson Hicks and Potts followed with scoreless innings of work.

In 11 games, Decatur pitchers have thrown three shutouts and eight times held opposing lineups to two runs or less.

“We’ve pitched well,” Tickell said. “We have some arms.”

After the Brock Tournament, Decatur will play Iowa Park at 2:30 p.m. March 17 and Kennedale the next day. It will be their final two games before the top-10 showdown with No. 1 Argyle in the District 9-4A opener March 21 at home.

Before district starts, Tickell is still working to solidify a few areas. The Eagles currently have 20 players on the roster.

“We brought up a few freshmen to see if they can help us,” Tickell said. “We have so many pieces we’re still trying to find.”