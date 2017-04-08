Baseball: Eagles fall out of first

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

Dayton Harkey kept the Decatur Eagles’ bats on ice Tuesday.

Harkey held Decatur to two hits in five and two-thirds in Sanger’s 3-2 victory.

The second straight District 9-4A loss dropped Decatur (16-7, 3-2) out of the top spot in the league. The Eagles hit the road to play No. 2 Argyle Friday and will take on Bridgeport Tuesday.

Harkey struck out seven and walked two, allowing two runs – one earned – on the two hits.

Julien Ly threw an inning and a third of hitless relief for the save.

Tyler Ticknor and Derek Potts had the two Decatur hits and came around to score the Eagles’ two runs.

Wilson Hicks took the loss, allowing three runs – one earned – on six hits. He struck out six and walked two in six and two-thirds.