Baseball: Eagles eye more success on Saturday

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

Twice during a tough District 9-4A schedule, the Decatur Eagles followed a Friday night game with a Saturday afternoon affair.

Decatur won both games against Springtown and Graham as part of their 20-8 regular season.

The tough scheduling of an evening game followed immediately by an afternoon contest was part of Decatur coach Brian Tickell’s plan to get his team ready for the playoffs.

His plan will be tested at noon Saturday at Eagle Field with Decatur playing game two of its 4A Region II bi-district series against Dallas Pinkston. Game one was played Friday. A third game, if necessary, will follow game two.

This season, the Eagles are 6-2 on Saturdays, including their three pre-district tournaments.

“You’ve got to win on Saturdays to get to the next round,” Tickell said. “You have to get that third pitcher ready to go out and win.”

Three of the Eagles’ wins on Saturdays followed losses on Fridays.

“The kids do a great job of playing in the moment, no matter what happened good or bad before,” Tickell said. “They play this pitch.”

No matter the day of the week, the Eagles’ pitching has been solid. Decatur entered the postseason with a sterling team ERA of 1.87. The team’s ace, Bryce Elder, has an ERA of 0.92, and Wilson Hicks 0.59.

“Not many teams have a team ERA under 2,” Tickell said. “We’ve got six guys that we can throw out there to get the job done. Confidence is a big part. They are confident their defense is going to play well behind them and the defense is confident they will get the job done.”

While the ERA is impressive, Tickell said the team is more focused on other measures – walk-to-strikeout ratio, first-pitch strikes and strike percentage.

“The name of the game is throwing strikes,” Tickell said.