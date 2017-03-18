Baseball: Dragons bounce back with win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Chico, Chico Baseball

The Chico Dragons rebounded from a rough 10-2A opener with a 12-2 victory over Tioga Thursday.

Cameron Weatherly closed the game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

Chico plated eight runs in the fifth to reach the mercy rule.

Weatherly finished 2-for-3 with a double and homer and scored three runs. Kolton Forbus went 3-for-3.

Weatherly also picked up the win with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. He allowed five hits and two runs – one earned.

Chico (3-6-1) dropped its district opener to Lindsay 20-6 in five innings. Lindsay took advantage of 11 walks and tallied 13 hits, including a pair of homers.

Weatherly and Devon Wilson each doubled and drove in two runs in the loss.