Baseball: Decatur’s Hicks commits to OSU

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

After a stellar sophomore year that earned him Wise County Male Athlete of the Year, Wilson Hicks is already making college plans.

Monday, the Decatur junior tweeted that he had committed to play baseball at Division I Oklahoma State.

Hicks confirmed the non-binding commitment Monday afternoon.

“I chose OSU because it seemed like a great fit for me,” Hicks said. “I took a visit to Stillwater over the summer and really loved what they had going on over there.

“They have a great coaching staff and program that can help me further my game.”

The left-hander added that some other schools had displayed interest, but OSU was the first to make an offer.

“I like them and felt comfortable with them from the start,” Hicks said.

Hicks was the Eagles’ No. 2 starter throughout the season behind Texas signee Bryce Elder. He went 7-2 with a 1.05 ERA in 53 innings. He struck out 55 and allowed only eight earned runs.

Against rival Bridgeport in the first round of district, Hicks struck out 13 while tossing a no-hitter over six innings.

Hicks won his three starts in the playoffs, including recording wins in elimination games against Melissa and Sanger. Decatur advanced to the Class 4A Region II final.

He batted .273 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .803.

As Decatur’s starting quarterback, Hicks threw for 2,506 yards and 32 touchdowns for the area finalists. He also averaged 11.1 points per game for the Eagles in basketball.