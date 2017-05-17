Baseball: Decatur, Sanger to settle score

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

After a victory to close out the District 9-4A schedule pulled them into a tie with Sanger for second place, Decatur players wanted a chance to settle the league’s seeding on the field.

Instead a coin-flip decided that Sanger would take the district’s second seed and Decatur (24-9) the third in the playoffs.

“We wanted a tiebreaker game. That’s the way it goes,” said Decatur senior shortstop Derek Potts. “We’ll see them Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’ll be a rematch for second place and see who goes on.”

The two 9-4A rivals will square off in a 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Argyle with game one set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Game two is at the same time Friday and game three, if necessary, is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The two teams split their season series. Sanger won the first meeting 3-2 during a three-game district slide for Decatur.

The Eagles bounced back in the league finale to win in five innings 10-0.

“It gives us confidence going in knowing we can beat them,” said Decatur senior pitcher Bryce Elder. “But just like the first game we played them, if we don’t play well, we’ll get beat. So we have to go in focused and play like we can.”

Elder, who has thrown back-to-back no-hitters in the playoffs, shut out Sanger in the victory on April 21. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

“If you make good pitches, you can get outs quickly. If you’re missing over the zone they will make you pay,” he said.

Elder has a streak of 27 consecutive scoreless innings over his last seven appearances.

“I don’t like to look at it. I just go by game by game, inning by inning, pitch by pitch and try to keep it going,” Elder said.

“Coach [Brian] Tickell is on the same page. When he calls a pitch most of the time I agree with it. When we’re on the same page, I have confidence in the pitch.”

Dayton Harkey threw against Decatur in the first meeting, holding the Eagles to two runs in five and two-thirds.

“We’re pretty evenly matched. We’re both strong on the mound and run the bases well. It’s going to come down to who hits,” Tickell said.

The Eagles have scored 45 runs in five playoff games – three of which only went five innings. After being held to two runs against Melissa in game two, Decatur responded with four runs on six hits and five walks in the finale of the series.

“Our approach was solid this weekend and saw some decent pitching and were able to put the ball in play,” Tickell said. “I was encouraged on how we swung the bats. I hope we can carry that into this weekend.”

Potts pointed out that the loss to Sanger in the first half of district was a turning point for the team. The Eagles have won eight of 10 since then.

“After that game we changed our approach a lot,” Potts said. “We had a lot better at-bats through the lineup. We were able to hit the ball better.”

This is Decatur’s second straight trip to the region quarterfinal. Last year, Decatur fell to Godley in two games.

“This team is better all the way around,” Elder said. “Even if things are not going our way, I think we can find a way to get a win.”