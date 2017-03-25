By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

Argyle pitchers Brett Lundy and Sean Bolin held the Decatur Eagles hitless through six innings Tuesday night.

Trailing 1-0 entering their final at-bat, Decatur refused to go quietly.

Beau Bedford broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single to left-center. Four batters later, after an Argyle error tied the game, Trey Penny hit a two-out, full-count, seeing-eye, walk-off single up the middle to complete No. 7 Decatur’s improbable rally in a 2-1 victory over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Argyle at Eagle Field.

“I just took a deep breath. I knew what I had to do, stepped in and got it done,” Penny said.

“We just wanted to focus up and make something happen. We had confidence in ourselves. We’ve been training for this all offseason. We knew we were going to be here and were ready for it. We were ready for this since Day 1. I don’t mean Day 1 of the season, but Day 1 of school when we started offseason.”

Decatur (12-5, 1-0) not only knocked off the top-ranked team in 4A but took over the 9-4A lead with the victory in the league opener.

“It’s a big win for us obviously to beat the No. 1 team in the state,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “They are really, really good.”

Decatur trailed after the first half inning as Argyle turned two singles into a run on Connor Mushinski’s sacrifice fly.

After allowing the run in the first, Decatur starter Bryce Elder kept Argyle from building on the lead. Elder pitched out of jams in the second and fourth, stranding a pair of runners in both innings. He had help getting out of the third with catcher Tucker DuBois throwing out two runners on the basepaths.

Elder held Argyle to five hits over five and one-third innings, striking out four, walking five and hitting a batter.

“It was long. It seemed like the first couple of innings took forever,” Elder said.

“That’s probably the best group of hitters I’ve ever faced. They are good. You get them in an 0-2 count and they foul it, foul it and foul it off. I just tried to stick with it and not do too much. It worked out for me in the end.”

After issuing a pair of walks in the sixth and reaching 108 pitches, Elder turned the ball over to Derek Potts. He struck out a pair to end the sixth and then punched out the side in the seventh around a single and a walk.

“[Bryce] settled in and got in a groove,” Tickell said. “Derek Potts then came on in relief. Both did a great job keeping them off balance, throwing some off-speed [pitches] early in counts.”

Lundy silenced Decatur’s bats through four and one-third hitless innings. He struck out eight, but issued six walks. After the sixth walk, he was pulled in favor of Bolin, who retired the next five Decatur batters in order to send Argyle to the seventh with the 1-0 lead.

Starting the seventh, Wilson Hicks made Bolin work through a seven-pitch at-bat before grounding out.

On the next pitch, Bedford floated a single over short to put the tying run on base. Pinch hitter Logan Mitchell followed by working a walk. A wild pitch put the pair in scoring position.

After a ground out by Eddie Fernandez, Tyler Ticknor stepped to the plate and fell into an 0-2 hole. He then hit a slow bouncer to short that Argyle’s Seth Green couldn’t handle, allowing Bedford to score the tying run.

Penny then brought the game to a dramatic close, finding the hole between short and second for the gamewinner.

“I didn’t have to say anything to those guys. They are going to fight until the end and the last out is recorded,” Tickell said about the seventh. “We have a phrase FOCUS and the F stands for finish. We’re going to always finish.”

DECATUR 2, ARGYLE 1

Argyle … 100 … 000 … 0 … 1 … 6 … 1

Decatur … 000 … 000 … 2 … 2 … 2 … 0

WP – Derek Potts. LP – Sean Bolin

2B – Argyle, Gage Campbell

RBIs – Argyle, Connor Mushinski; Decatur, Trey Penny