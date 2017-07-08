Baseball: Decatur hires Maddox

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Former NFL quarterback and current Grapevine assistant Tommy Maddox is coming to Decatur to lead the baseball program.

Maddox was offered and accepted the post this week to lead the 2017 Class 4A Region II finalists.

Maddox spent the past two seasons at Grapevine as an assistant for a squad that won the 5A state title in 2016 and was the state runnerup this year.

“He’s coming from a staff that just won a state title and lost in the finals,” said Decatur athletic director Mike Fuller. “I’ve known him for 30 years and competed against him in high school.

“He’s genuinely fired up to be the head baseball coach at Decatur. He told me, even after playing in the NFL, he’s where he’s supposed to be, coaching high school sports.”

Maddox replaces Brian Tickell, who has taken a job as an assistant at Kennedale after leading Decatur to a pair of district titles before making a run to the region final this past season.

Maddox inherits a squad that finished 27-12 last year.

Maddox was a three-sport star (football, baseball and basketball) at L.D. Bell before going to play quarterback at UCLA and onto the NFL for parts of nine seasons. He was named 2002 Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also the MVP in the XFL’s lone season.