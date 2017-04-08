Baseball: Bulls end skid

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

Conner Holzer’s RBI-double capped a five-run third inning for the Bridgeport Bulls Tuesday in a 5-3 victory over Gainesville.

The victory was the first for the Bulls (10-12, 1-4) in District 9-4A and snapped a six-game slide. Bridgeport began the second half of league play Friday at Sanger. The Bulls head to Decatur Tuesday.

Hayden Sutherland doubled twice, but brought home the Bulls’ first run with a groundout in the third.

Colton Waters plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Jake Martinez drove in two for a single ahead of Holzer’s double.

Holzer made sure the big inning held up, limiting Gainesville to three runs – two earned – on six hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Ethan Herschler worked a perfect inning in relief to pick up the save.