Baseball: Bulls charge into district

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

In a tough District 9-4A, Bridgeport coach Ted Leps has mapped out a route to one of league’s four playoff berths for his young squad.

“Our goal is win all our home games. If you win all your home games and get a split on the road, you should get a playoff spot and could be in the hunt for a district title,” Leps explained. “Our main goal is to get in.”

The Bulls’ first step on that plan is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a league-opening date at home against Sanger.

In a district with two teams ranked in the top 10 in the latest 4A poll, Leps points out making the playoffs will be an accomplishment for the four qualifiers.

“It’s the best district we’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Leps said. “Decatur has one of its best teams in a while. Argyle is not only one of the best teams in the district but one of the best in the state. Krum and Sanger have good baseball traditions. The teams in the four spots have a chance to go a long ways and possibly play each other [in the playoffs].”

Bridgeport went 9-8 in non-district that included appearances at the North Texas Tournament of Champions, American Cancer Society Tournament and the Grayson County Classic.

“We grew up a lot. We still have some problems to solve,” Leps said.

The Bulls shut out Graham 3-0 Tuesday behind Conner Holzer, who allowed three hits and struck out five in seven scoreless innings.

“He threw the ball well,” Leps said. “There’s a couple of areas where we need to make adjustments. The defense played really good behind him.”

After playing flawless defense Tuesday, the Bulls struggled in the field Wednesday while being swept in a doubleheader. The Bulls had five errors in the two games.

“We were trying to get some pitchers some work. We didn’t do a good job defensively,” Leps said. “From playing well Tuesday to not playing well Thursday. It’s a challenge for a young team to play after a day’s rest.”