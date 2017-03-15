Baseball: Bulldogs win 10-2A opener

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Baseball, Baseball, Boyd, Boyd Baseball

Clay Baker’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave the Alvord Bulldogs a 10-9 victory over Valley View in the District 10-2A opener Tuesday.

Alvord improved to 8-5.

Along with the game-winning RBI, Baker doubled among his three hits.

Connor Patterson went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Tyler Machal knocked in two runs.

Baker also picked up the win, working three hitless and scoreless innings in relief. He struck out five and walked one.

BOYD 7, BOWIE 2

Boston McIntire struck out 13 and held Bowie to two runs on four hits in seven innings as Boyd picked up a 7-2 victory in the District 8-3A opener.

Baylor Manire tripled and drove in three runs.

Dylan Couture added a pair of RBIs. Spencer Pellegrini doubled and scored twice for Boyd, which improved to 6-12-1.