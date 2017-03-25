Baseball: Bulldogs crush Dragons

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Baseball, Baseball, Chico, Chico Baseball

The Alvord Bulldogs turned nine hits and 14 walks into a 10-4 victory over the rival Chico Dragons Tuesday night.

Alvord (9-6) ran out to a 10-0 lead after scoring three in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Bulldogs plated a pair of runs on bases-loaded walks in the sixth after Kaleb Krejcarek’s RBI-single.

Krejcarek and Conner Parker drove in a pair of runs each.

Ryan Bartholomew went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI.

Chico tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth scoring four runs. Cameron Weatherly started the rally with a RBI-double.

Connor Patterson picked up the victory, allowing three runs on two hits in five and one-third innings. He struck out nine and walked seven.

Weatherly took the loss, working four innings and giving up three runs – one earned – on five hits. He struck out six and walked five. Rustyn Fuller walked nine in his three innings of relief and allowed seven runs on four hits.