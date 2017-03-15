Baseball: Brock edges Decatur at tournament

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

The Brock Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to edge past the Decatur Eagles 11-10 Saturday in the final game at the Brock Tournament.

Decatur (10-4) went 2-2 over the weekend. Decatur scored a 3-2 win over Grandview and 10-3 victory against Maypearl. The Eagles lost to Fort Worth All Saints 14-0.

Trey Penny doubled twice and went 3-for-4 in the win over Maypearl. Decatur tallied 15 hits.

Wilson Hicks and Jaxon Terrell threw three innings apiece, allowing a combined two hits and no earned runs.

Against Brock, Triston Read and Derek Potts drove in two runs each.

Decatur will go to Iowa Park Friday and play Kennedale at home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Decatur opens 9-4A play Tuesday against No. 1 Argyle.