Baseball: Brill tosses no-hitter

Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Hunter Brill fanned 12 in tossing a no-hitter for the Northwest Texans against district rival Eaton.

Brill walked one and hit a batter while allowing only three baserunners, throwing 96 pitches to complete the no-hitter in the 3-0 victory.

PARADISE 3, JACKSBORO 0

Brysen Meyers tossed a complete-game shutout and knocked all of the Paradise Panthers’ runs in a 3-0 victory Friday over Jacksboro.

Meyers struck out 11 and allowed only four hits and three walks in his scoreless seven innings of work.

Meyers went 2-for-4 at the plate, doubling in a run in the fourth and adding two more with a single in the seventh.

LINDSAY 6, ALVORD 4

The Lindsay Knights used a four-run fifth inning and a pair of runs in the sixth to hold off the Alvord Bulldogs for a 6-4 victory Friday.

Alvord took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth with a RBI-single by Clay Baker, Lindsay error and groundout by Ryan Bartholomew.

Baker doubled in a run in the seventh and the Bulldogs got the tying runs on base with two outs.

ARGYLE 13, BRIDGEPORT 3

Corbin Bailey’s fourth-inning double ended the Bridgeport Bulls’ scoring drought in District 9-4A play.

But the Bulls could not keep up with the second-ranked Argyle Eagles in a 13-3 loss Friday.

CHICO 16, ERA 0

Cameron Weatherly struck out nine and allowed only two hits in a five-inning shutout against Era Friday.

Chico used nine hits and 11 walks to record the 16-0 victory.

The Dragons (5-9-1) improved to 2-5 in District 10-2A.