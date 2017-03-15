Baseball: Bridgeport earns split in Grayson County

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

The Bridgeport Bulls went 2-2 over the weekend at the Grayson County Classic.

Bridgeport scored wins over Whitewright (11-7) and Celina (4-3) between losses to Turner (8-7) and Bonham (3-1).

Hayden Sutherland doubled twice against Turner.

In the big win over Whitewright, Conner Holzer drove in three runs and doubled. Ethan Herschler went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Colton Waters turned in six and two-thirds strong innings against Celina, allowing three runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts.

Sutherland limited Bonham to three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He took the loss with the Bulls managing only a run on seven hits.