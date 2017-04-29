Baseball: Boyd walks off winner against Henrietta

Creighton Witt worked a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to give the Boyd Yellowjackets a 3-2 walkoff win over Henrietta.
The victory put the Yellowjackets into a showdown Friday with Jacksboro for the 8-3A title. The two teams entered the game at 10-3 in district.
Witt drove in a pair of runs for Yellowjackets.
Spencer Pellegrini went 2-for-3 with a double.
Pellegrini earned the win in relief, throwing two shutout innings and striking out three.
LINDSAY 5, ALVORD 0
The Alvord Bulldogs managed only two hits against Lindsay in a 5-0 loss Tuesday.
Conner Parker tripled but was stranded at third.
Alvord will be District 10-2A’s third place team in the playoffs.
JACKSBORO 4, PARADISE 2
The Paradise Panthers went into Friday’s game with Bowie in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-3A.
Paradise was tied with Henrietta and Bowie at 7-6.
The Panthers lost to league co-leader Jacksboro 4-2 Tuesday after the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning.
Brad Young went 2-for-3 with a double for the Panthers.