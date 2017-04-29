Baseball: Boyd walks off winner against Henrietta

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Baseball, Baseball, Boyd, Boyd Baseball, Paradise, Paradise Baseball

Creighton Witt worked a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to give the Boyd Yellowjackets a 3-2 walkoff win over Henrietta.

The victory put the Yellowjackets into a showdown Friday with Jacksboro for the 8-3A title. The two teams entered the game at 10-3 in district.

Witt drove in a pair of runs for Yellowjackets.

Spencer Pellegrini went 2-for-3 with a double.

Pellegrini earned the win in relief, throwing two shutout innings and striking out three.

LINDSAY 5, ALVORD 0

The Alvord Bulldogs managed only two hits against Lindsay in a 5-0 loss Tuesday.

Conner Parker tripled but was stranded at third.

Alvord will be District 10-2A’s third place team in the playoffs.

JACKSBORO 4, PARADISE 2

The Paradise Panthers went into Friday’s game with Bowie in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-3A.

Paradise was tied with Henrietta and Bowie at 7-6.

The Panthers lost to league co-leader Jacksboro 4-2 Tuesday after the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning.

Brad Young went 2-for-3 with a double for the Panthers.