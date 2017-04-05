Baseball: Boyd stays on top

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Boyd, Boyd Baseball

Creighton Witt’s sacrifice fly and Boston McIntire’s two-run single staked the Boyd Yellowjackets to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first Friday.

The Yellowjackets added to their lead scoring in all but two of the seven innings on the way to a 10-4 victory over Henrietta to stay atop District 8-3A. Boyd (10-13-1, 5-1) owned a one-game lead over Jacksboro, Bowie and Paradise heading into Tuesday’s game with Jacksboro. The Yellowjackets take on Bowie at home Friday.

Baylor Manire drove in four runs, including a two-run single in the fourth that put Boyd up 6-1.

Spencer Pellegrini doubled and tripled, scoring twice and collecting a RBI.

On the mound, Pellegrini struck out four and walked three, allowing four runs – two earned – on 11 hits. He threw 111 pitches over seven innings.