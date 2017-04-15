Baseball: Blanks tosses no-hitter

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Jerod Blanks turned in a dominating performance on the mound and at the plate for the Chico Dragons Tuesday against Saint Jo.

Blanks threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 in his four innings of a 24-0 victory for the Dragons.

Blanks allowed only one baserunner on an error.

At the plate, Blanks went 3-for-5 and drove in seven runs.

He knocked in two with a two-run single in his second at-bat of the first to put Chico up 7-0. Blanks had a pair of two-run singles in the Dragons’ 12-run third inning.

Bailey Umphress had three RBIs, going two for three.

Chico finished with nine hits and took advantaged of 11 walks.

Chico (7-10) improved to 4-6 in 10-2A. The Dragons are a half game back of Collinsville for fourth in the league.