Baseball: Bedford tosses no-hitter

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Baseball, Baseball, Boyd, Boyd Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Baseball

The Decatur Eagles started the North Texas Tournament of Champions with three victories on Thursday.

Beau Bedford tossed a four-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Wichita Falls. He struck out six.

Derek Potts went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Eagles edged Arlington Heights 2-1. Trey Penny went 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.

Jaxon Terrell, Tyler Ticknor and Tucker DuBois held Arlington Heights to four hits over seven innings.

Trey Penny struck out seven in four innings in an 8-4 win over Princeton. Potts went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

BRIDGEPORT 7, NORTHSIDE 2

PARIS 13, BRIDGEPORT 0

Ethan Herschler knocked in three runs and doubled twice and Michael Cole homered in a 7-2 victory over Northside in the opening game of the North Texans Tournament of Champions.

Michael Young allowed two runs, one earned, on a hit in four and two-thirds.

Paris shut down the Bulls 13-0 in the second game. Bridgeport managed two hits, including a double by Michael Cole.

PONDER 10, ALVORD 3

The Alvord Bulldogs dropped the season opener to the Ponder Lions 10-3.

Ponder scored a pair of runs in the first and added four in the seventh.

Tyler Machal doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Clay Baker struck out 10 in four and a third innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

GUNTER 2, BOYD 1

GUNTER 15, BOYD 5

The Boyd Yellowjackets fell in two games against Gunter at the Celina Tournament Thursday.

Spencer Pelligrini held Gunter to two runs on five hits in six innings with five strikeouts in a 2-1 loss. Alex Booth knocked in the Yellowjackets’ lone run.

In the second game, Gunter hit a pair of homers and collected 11 hits in the 15-5 win.

Jerrit Rawlings doubled and drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets.

PLANO 8, NORTHWEST 3

LEWISVILLE 4, NORTHWEST 2

The Northwest Texans managed three runs on seven hits in an 8-3 loss to Plano Thursday.

Tanner Treadway doubled and drove in a run.

Lewisville beat the Texans 4-2. Cayde Ward homered for two of the Texans’ six hits.