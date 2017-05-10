Baseball: Alvord sweeps Petrolia – Bulldogs finish series with extra-inning victory

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Baseball, Baseball

Standing on third base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Kaleb Krejcarek waited for any opening to race home.

With Connor Patterson at the plate, the opportunity presented itself. Williams uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Krejcarek to cross home plate with the winning run in the 11-10 extra-innings and 2A Region II bi-district series victory.

“It was very exciting when I saw the ball went by the catcher and I knew I was going to score,” Krejcarek said.

Alvord won its first playoff series since 2015 and will start an area-round series against Sam Rayburn at 7 p.m. Friday at Denton Braswell. Game two is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at the same site with game three, if necessary, following.

Krejcarek’s run capped a big weekend for the Bulldogs’ offense. In two games, Alvord piled up 28 runs on 22 hits.

“This team is very good offensively, especially when our six through nine hitters come to hit,” said Alvord coach Aaron Ciaburri. “Crese Redman and Alan Campbell had a great series. Once Campbell gets on base, he may be one of the fastest in the area.”

Campbell stole six bases, including five in Friday’s 17-4 game one win.

Campbell’s line drive was misplayed in the fourth, allowing two runs to score to put Alvord up 12-2.

Connor Patterson had an RBI-single, and Clay Baker drove in two with a double in a five-run sixth for the Bulldogs.

Baker went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and knocked in three runs. He had five RBIs in the series.

Ryan Bartholomew and Patterson added three RBIs apiece in game one.

“It was electric Friday,” Ciaburri said. “It was a great team effort.”

Baker earned the win, allowing three runs on two hits over four innings with five strikeouts.

In game two, Alvord fell behind 6-3 in the top of the fourth. The Bulldogs then rallied with four runs in the bottom of the frame, taking a 7-6 lead with Baker scoring on an error.

Alvord took an 8-6 lead into the top of the seventh before Petrolia scored four to jump back in front.

Krejcarek led a quick response in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single. He and Campbell came around to score to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

“I got on first, and it started the rally,” Krejcarek said. “The team got excited.”

The excitement only escalated an inning later.

Krejcarek finished 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the deciding game.