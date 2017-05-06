Baseball: Alvord makes third straight playoff appearance

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

For most of the Alvord Bulldogs’ 12 seniors, the playoffs is familiar territory.

Alvord (16-9) began its third straight trip to the postseason Friday with game one of the Class 2A Region II bi-district series against Petrolia in Graham. Game two is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Graham. A third game, if necessary, will follow.

Alvord made the third round of the playoffs in 2015 before falling to Lindsay in three games. Last year, the Bulldogs fell in the first round to Windthorst.

“Being in the playoffs is nothing new to these seniors,” said Alvord coach Aaron Ciaburri. “They are approaching it as unfinished business. They are on a mission to do something special in the playoffs.”

Alvord won three of its last four heading into the playoffs. The lone loss was a 5-0 setback to Lindsay April 25.

Petrolia was the runner-up in District 9-2A to Windthorst. The Pirates are 17-5 and went 11-3 in district.

Petrolia enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak. The Pirates beat Archer City 6-2 Friday to clinch second place in 9-2A. In 22 games, Petrolia has scored double-digit runs 10 times.

“Petrolia has had a great season,” Ciaburri said. “It’ll be a great test.”

Alvord planned to throw ace Clay Baker in the opener and come back with Connor Patterson in the second game.

The Bulldogs have been off since April 25.

“We’re anxious to get out there and play,” Ciaburri said.