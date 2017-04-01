Baseball: All’s well that ends well – Decatur uses 10-run fifth to beat Gainesville

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

The Gainesville Leopards scored runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 6 Tuesday against the seventh-ranked Decatur Eagles.

With his team needing a spark after watching a five-run lead disappear over two innings, Logan Mitchell provided it.

The senior, who entered the game in the previous half inning, led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to left. It was the first of two hits for Mitchell in the Eagles’ 10-run outburst that finished off the Leopards in a 16-6 victory at Eagle Field.

“I just went up there with the mindset that I had to get the job done. We needed a spark and I was intent to start the fire,” Mitchell said. “All it takes for this team is one good at-bat. Once we get started, we get on a roll and are unstoppable.”

Decatur (15-5) improved to 3-0 in District 9-4A and continue to hold a one-game lead on Argyle, Krum and Sanger. The Eagles went to Krum Friday and will head to Sanger Tuesday. Decatur also will play a non-district game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Graham.

“It wasn’t pretty. It’s a win and we’ll take it all day,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell.

Decatur threw ace Bryce Elder just one inning. He struck out one and allowed a hit in just 13 pitches.

“We wanted to get Elder an inning to just get some work in,” Tickell said.

The Eagles then started a parade to the mound. Derek Potts threw two innings, allowing a run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Tyler Ticknor took over in the fourth and allowed a pair of runs after issuing back-to-back walks. Ticknor came back out for the fifth and gave up a walk and RBI-double before being pulled for Ben Crofford.

After an infield hit, two walks and a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score from second, Beau Beford was summoned to end the inning and keep the game tied.

“We wanted to give some other guys looks,” Tickell said. “We just had too many walks and we didn’t play as solid defensively as we have been.”

Decatur pitchers issued six walks. The Eagles also had four errors leading to three unearned runs.

Decatur wasted no time in the fifth putting the Leopards away. After Mitchell’s double, eight of the next nine batters came around to score – three on bases-loaded walks.

Mitchell added a RBI-single to right in his second trip to the plate in the frame.

“Logan had two good at-bats. It was good to see him do that in the clutch,” Tickell said.

Jaxon Terrell, who drove in two with a triple in the third, added his fourth RBI with a single.

Eddie Fernandez ended the game with a single to left.

DECATUR 16, GAINESVILLE 6

Gainesville … 0 … 0 … 1 … 2 … 3 … 6 … 6 … 5

Decatur … 1 … 2 … 3 … 0 … 10 … 16 … 7 … 4

WP – Beau Bedford; LP – Seth Bennett

2B – Gainesville, Ja’Haud Spencer; Decatur, Logan Mitchell

3B – Decatur, Jaxon Terrell

RBIs – Gainesville, Spencer 2, Dylan Burnett; Decatur, Terrell 4, Derek Potts 2, Mitchell, Bedford, Trey Penny, Alec Uselton, Tucker DuBois, Eddie Fernandez